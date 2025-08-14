Source: Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

11 Facts About Texas Roadhouse You Probably Didn’t Know

Texas Roadhouse is one of America’s favorite places to grab a juicy steak, fresh bread, and ice-cold beer. But behind the peanut-covered floors and line-dancing servers, there’s a lot you might not know about the chain. Whether you’re a casual diner or a die-hard fan, these 11 facts might surprise you.

1. It’s Not Really from Texas



Despite the name, Texas Roadhouse got its start in Clarksville, Indiana, in 1993. The headquarters is now in Louisville, Kentucky.

2. Meat Cutters Work in the Cold



Each restaurant has in-house meat cutters working in 34°F coolers to ensure perfect steak portions.

3. Bread is Baked Constantly



The chain’s famous rolls? They’re baked fresh every five minutes in every location.

4. The Top-Selling Item is a Steak



The 6-ounce USDA Choice Sirloin is the chain’s biggest seller across nearly 800 locations.

5. A Lot of Meat Gets Cut



Each restaurant cuts about $1 million worth of meat annually.

6. They Serve a Lot of Plates



Collectively, Texas Roadhouse serves around 544,000 meals per day nationwide.

7. Beer is Always the Same Temperature



No matter the location, beer is served at a chilly 36°F.

8. Every Location Has Unique Decor



Each restaurant features a custom mural reflecting the local community.

9. Everything is Made from Scratch



From croutons to bacon bits, every ingredient is prepared in-house.

10. Nearly Half the Menu is Steak



About 43% of the menu is devoted to steaks.

11. Locations Are Bigger Than They Look



The average Texas Roadhouse seats around 300 guests.

