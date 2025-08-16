Boo’d Up Bawse Ricky Rawse Cozies Up With Slimmy Stunner Jazzma Kendrick At Luxurious RR22 Launch Event In Hollywood

Lemon pepper lover mannn Rick Ross was all smiles alongside new model boo Jazzma Kendrick at the star-studded launch event for his RR22 Collection—-a bold new collab between Ross and acclaimed bag brand Edition22–on the G7 Rooftop inside Dolce by Wyndham Hotel in Hollywood, Florida.

The ‘BMF’ rapper could be seen canoodling with his newest boo thang at the luxurious event featuring flowing cocktails, elevated bites, and a curated collection of celebs, musicians, and industry tastemakers, including Lil Meech, Young M.A., Johnny Dang, Cecila Godfrey, and more.

As expected, videos of Ricky and his new boo made their rounds across social media, prompting hilariously petty reactions to the rapper seemingly being snubbed when he went for a kiss on the carpet.

But, to be fair, the romantical rapper did get his kiss while the pair cozied up in their own little world at the event.

Whew yes, the bawse certainly has a type!

With millions in the bank and Kendricks on his arm, Ross is living the dream while expanding his empire with the RR22 Collection featuring backpacks, duffle bags, sling bags, crossbody bags, toiletry bags, crossbody bags, and cardholders crafted from vegan leather with prices ranging from $80 to $200.

To set the bag apart from others, Rick wanted a “him and her” accessory that’s chic, stylized, well-constructed, and affordable for fans.

Bigger than fashion, this collection is rooted in impact through Edition22’s Bag-4-Bag Initiative where a backpack is donated to someone in need for every bag purchased.

“From the beginning, it was a priority for us at Edition22, and for Rick Ross, that the RR22 Collection had a meaningful impact beyond just fashion,” said Andrew Hattem, President of Edition22/CEO of The Bugatti Group in an interview with Forbes. “The Bag-for-Bag initiative reflects that shared commitment: for every bag sold, we donate a backpack to someone in need. It’s about giving back, empowering kids, and making a difference.”

In commemoration of the launch, guests received a special gift from the eye-catching collection that’s available to cop here.

