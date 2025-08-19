Reddzz Rundown: Drake’s Lawsuit & Teyana Taylor’s Recovery

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





The hip-hop world is buzzing with two major stories that have everyone talking. From courtroom drama to vocal recovery, here’s what’s got the culture shook this week.

Drake vs. Everybody: The Plot Thickens

Drake isn’t playing when it comes to his legal battle with Universal Music Group. The Toronto rapper just filed an amended lawsuit that’s got industry executives scrambling. We’re talking about big names like Roc Nation, UMG CEO Lucian Grainge, Republic Records, and even Spotify getting pulled into this mess.

The 6 God claims UMG used shady tactics to boost Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” track, and now he’s seeking damages that’ll be determined at trial. While Grainge has already denied Drake’s allegations, this legal drama keeps getting juicier by the day.

Real talk though—we’re all here for the tea, but where’s that new Drake album? Word on the street is “Iceman” might drop around October or November. Until then, we’re stuck watching this courtroom soap opera unfold.

Teyana Taylor’s Vulnerable Moment

Speaking of dropping heat, Teyana Taylor’s highly anticipated album “Escape Room” hits this Friday, and the anticipation is real! But before we get those vocals, Teyana got candid about her recent vocal cord surgery on the Joe & Jada podcast.

The multi-talented artist revealed that years of singing, acting, and general stress on her vocal cords led to a mass that required surgical removal. “Sometimes we just try and keep going until our body is like, ‘all right now,'” she shared, keeping it 100 about knowing when to prioritize health.

Teyana’s transparency about taking care of herself while still delivering for her fans shows real growth. We’re rooting for her speedy recovery and already marking our calendars for that upcoming tour.