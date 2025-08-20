Listen Live
Labor Day Party Recipes

Published on August 20, 2025

Labor Day weekend is right around the corner which means it’s time to start planning the menu!

Labor Day is the day set aside to honor U.S. laborers for the contributions they’ve made to the strength, well-being, and prosperity of this country. So let’s celebrate the holiday weekend by eating some delicious and unique food from the recipes below!
Check out these ten must-try recipes for Labor Day weekend brought to you by Eat This Not That!

1. Charcoal grilled pizza burgers

pizza burger on wooden tray with marinara sauce

2. Chicago hot dogs

Low-calorie chicago dog

3. Smoky ribs with peach barbecue sauce

Low-calorie smokey ribs with peach bbq sauce

4. Grilled buffalo chicken sandwich

Healthy buffalo chicken ￼￼￼and blue cheese ￼￼￼￼sandwich

5. Deviled eggs with bacon

Healthy smokey deviled eggs

6. Chef’s salad-style eggs on a stick

chefs salad eggs on sticks with yogurt on white plate and gray background

7. Pickled cucumber salad

pickled cucumber onion salad

8. Potato salad

Potato salad

9. Grilled Mexican-style corn

Vegetarian grilled mexican-style corn

10. Individual key lime cheesecakes

individual bowls of key lime cheesecake on serving tray with lime slices and spoons

Labor Day Party Recipes  was originally published on b1057.com

