Prince Estate Sued By Apollonia Kotero Over Her Stage Name

Source: Lester Cohen/Unique Nicole for Getty Images

In a legal battle that intertwines music, film, and intellectual property, actress and singer Apollonia Kotero has filed a lawsuit against the estate of the late music icon Prince. As reported by Reuters, the case, brought before a California federal court, centers on the rights to the name “Apollonia,” which Kotero has used for over four decades.

Kotero, best known for her role as Prince’s love interest in the 1984 cult classic Purple Rain, claims that the Prince estate improperly asserted ownership of the “Apollonia” trademark earlier this year. According to the lawsuit, the estate applied for a federal trademark for the name in June, covering clothing and entertainment services. Additionally, the estate has petitioned the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to cancel Kotero’s existing trademark, citing contracts she signed in the early 1980s.

The actress, who also co-wrote the hit song “Manic Monday” with Prince and released a self-titled album, argues that the estate’s actions are both untimely and unfounded. Her legal team contends that neither Prince nor his representatives ever challenged her use of the name during his lifetime.

Kotero’s Legal Stand

In her filing, Kotero seeks a court declaration affirming her ownership of the “Apollonia” name. Her attorney, Dan Cislo, expressed confidence in her case, stating that she “fully expects to prevail in protecting her name.”

The lawsuit highlights Kotero’s long-standing association with the name, which she continues to use in her career, including as the host of the podcast Apollonia Studio 6. She asserts that the estate’s recent claims are barred by the passage of time and lack of prior objection.

The Estate’s Position

As of now, representatives for Prince’s estate, including Paisley Park Enterprises and Sony Music, have not commented on the lawsuit. The estate’s legal argument reportedly hinges on the contracts Kotero signed during her collaboration with Prince in the 1980s, which they claim grant them rights to the name.

A Legacy in Question

This legal battle adds another chapter to the complex legacy of Prince, who passed away in 2016. Known for his meticulous control over his music and image, the artist’s estate has faced numerous legal challenges in the years since his death.

The case, titled Kotero v. Paisley Park Enterprises LLC, is being heard in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. As the proceedings unfold, the outcome could set a significant precedent for artists and their estates in disputes over intellectual property and branding.

