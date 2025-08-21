They’re Soo Back: Love Island USA Reunion Promises Fireworks and Feels [Teaser]

Source: NBCUniversal Media / Peacock

The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion is almost here. If the first teaser clip is any indication, viewers are in for a dramatic ride. Days before the reunion drops on Peacock, fans got a sneak peek at the Islanders back together. Spoiler alert: the drama is far from over. Read more and watch the teaser inside.

The teaser was released on August 19, and it promises that “all will be revealed.” It’s based on the fiery exchanges, and it looks like tensions from Fiji followed the cast straight onto the reunion stage. Jeremiah Brown, who found himself in a messy coupling with Huda Mustafa during the season’s early days, is seen clapping back with, “C’mon bro, don’t try to villainize that.” Meanwhile, second-place finisher Olandria Carthen isn’t holding back either. She pointedly said, “Don’t clear things up in private. We’re gonna do this in public like you did.”

It’s clear emotions are still running high, as quick cuts show Huda gasping, Taylor Williams hiding behind a pillow, and Ace Greene rolling his eyes. This is the same Ace who turned heads with his sharp, thick-framed glasses during the reunion taping. Of course, host Ariana Madix stunned once again. This time in a sparkly navy strapless dress that lit up the stage.

The winners of Season 7, Amaya “Papaya” Espinal and Bryan Arenales, took their rightful spot on the reunion couch alongside Ariana and co-host Andy Cohen. Cohen teased fans earlier this month, promising that “everybody’s here” and warning viewers to prepare themselves. “Love Island reunions are no joke. This reunion, it’s good,” he said on Instagram.

Ariana echoed the anticipation during her August 13 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, revealing that multiple couples were still together at the time of filming. But, as any Love Island fan knows, relationships in the villa can shift in an instant.

“Sometimes I’ll be there for a recoupling, get in the car back to my hotel, and by the time I arrive, they’re already on the rocks,” Ariana joked.

From fiery confrontations to surprising updates on the couples we rooted for (or against), this reunion looks to have everything fans want: drama, closure, and a few bombshells.

The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion streams exclusively on Peacock on Monday, August 25.

Check out the teaser below:

