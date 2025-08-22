Tyler, The Creator, Childish Gambino & Doechii To Headline Camp Flog Gnaw 2025

Camp Flog Gnaw, the annual festival helmed by Tyler, The Creator, first launched in 2012 and has since expanded to one of the top destinations for music fans. For this year’s Camp Flog Gnaw, joining Tyler, The Creator as headliners will be Childish Gambino and Doechii this coming fall.

The full lineup for Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2025 was announced this week, and the 11th edition of the festival has already sold out. Along with the aforementioned acts, A$AP Rocky, Clipse, Clairo, GloRilla, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, sombr, Thundercat, Malcolm Todd, Geezer (Kevin Abstract and Dominic Fike) are also slated to perform.

Here is the full lineup:

Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 Official Lineup

2 Chainz, Larry June & The Alchemist

A$AP Rocky

AG Club

Alemeda

AZ Chike

Bb Trickz

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

Chezile

Childish Gambino

Clairo

Clipse

Deb Never

Doechii

Domo Genesis

Don Toliver

Earl Sweatshirt

Ecca Vandal

Fousheé

Geezer

GloRilla

Kilo Kish

La Reezy

Left Brain

Luh Tyler

Malcolm Todd

Men I Trust

MIKE

Mike G

Navy Blue

Paris Texas

PARTYOF2

Ray Vaughn

Samara Cyn

sombr

T-Pain

Teezo Touchdown

TEMS

Thundercat

Tyler, The Creator

Zack Fox

Zelooperz

For more information and to join a waitlist when passes become available, click here.

Photo: Getty

