Rapper BigXthaPlug Arrested

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

26-year-old Dallas rapper BigXthaPlug, Real name Xavier Landum, was arrested and booked in Dallas County jail at 2:20 AM on Thursday, aug 21, 2025. The rapper has been charged with possession of marijuana, which was less than 2 ounces, along with the unlawful possession of a firearm.

The arrest occurred following his album release party, which was held at the Cash Cow bar in Deep Ellum. The release party was for his new project, “I Hope You’re Happy.” Set to officially release on Friday, August 22, 2025. With features from various country artists like Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, and Shaboozy, and more.

This isn’t the rapper’s first time being arrested. It’s actually his second

Second arrest this year in North Texas.

His first arrest was in February of this year on marijuana charges in Arlington, Texas. Officers pulled the vehicle over for having an expired registration.

When officers approached the vehicle, they smelled marijuana and found a handgun in the passenger side door. Xavier Landum (BIGXTHAPLUG) was arrested on one count of possession of marijuana. The passenger of his vehicle, identified as Cleodist Landum, was also taken into custody due to having an active felony warrant.

BIGXTHAPLUG began his career in 2023, writing songs from jail, which included his hit single “TEXAS,” which really put him on the map. After successfully launching his debut album, he then launched his own label. The rapper is pacing at about 19.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify with his most-streamed song titled “Mmhmm,” which has generated over 433 million streams.

Though the rapper has some great accolades and has an exciting new project coming out today, aug 22, 2025, he is held in jail with no bond set at the moment.

