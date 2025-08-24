Lil Nas X To Spend Weekend In Jail After Nearly Nude Arrest, His Family Allegedly Wants To ‘Stage An Intervention’

Lil Nas X‘s troubles continue as he spends the weekend in jail following his undressed and distressed arrest in nothing but underwear and matching cowboy boots. As fans point to red flags leading up to the incident, his family allegedly plans to hold an intervention.

As BOSSIP previously reported, cameras caught the “Old Town Road” star walking around Los Angeles nearly nude. The incident led to his hospitalization for a possible drug overdose. He was also arrested for battery on a police officer.

According to Daily Mail UK, it’ll be a while longer before he can return home. Due to the specific charge against him, Lil Nas X will remain in jail until he can face a judge. Unfortunately, that means a mandatory extended stay in custody until Monday at the earliest.

“With the charge 69 (a) PC, the arrestee (Hill) cannot be cited out. It is mandatory that he appears before a judge before he is released. This will happen on Monday,” Officer Cervantes said.

The “Industry Baby” rapper is accused of “attempting to deter or stop an executive officer from performing any duty imposed upon the officer by law or knowingly resisting by the use of force or violence, the officer, in the performance of his or her duty.”

Viral video captured Lil Nas X strutting down Ventura Boulevard, posing, singing and talking about a party. Some clips also show him walking around completely naked. After reports of his erratic behavior, LAPD intervened shortly before 6 am. The Grammy winner allegedly charged and swung at the responding officers, who were uninjured.

At the court hearing Monday, the judge will set his bail.

Lil Nas X’s Arrest Sparks Speculation, But Sources Say His Family Isn’t Laughing & Worries He Will Be “The Next Matthew Perry”

Shortly before the arrest, Lil Nas X made several bizarre posts on his Instagram account. The “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” singer has a reputation for playful and experimental creativity. And now fans are divided between fearing the worst for their fave and hoping the arrest is only another controversial “stunt.”

Some fans claimed the public incident is a “PR stunt” and “promoting a record.”

Others worry about something more serious going on with the multitalented artist.

From the “J. Christ” rollout playing on homophobic hate against him as an openly queer man to recruiting Maury Pauvich for his shenanigans, Lil Nas X often delivers on spectacles. However, his supporters noted a video back in February that mentioned “his last few years have been pretty difficult.”

In addition to the challenges of sustaining seemingly overnight superstardom, sources say he experienced concerning personal challenges. Now, his family allegedly “has plans “wants to step in” and “stage an intervention for him.” They reportedly worry he will become “the next Matthew Perry,” a reference to the Friends star who recently died of an overdose after years of battling with addiction.

“Nas doesn’t feel that he can trust many people from his past because they tried to exploit him financially. But some of those people suspect his new friends can’t be trusted either. He’s been hanging around some seedy characters in LA who some people suspect have been leeching off him and living in his house,” an anonymous source told The Daily Mail.

“His career has been going downhill for a while and it has affected him,” the alleged insider added.

Hopefully, Lil Nas X can get all the support he needs.

