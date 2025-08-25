K. Michelle Says She’s Been ‘Activated’ By A ‘Bimbo’ Amid #RHOA Rumors —‘Shut Your Face’

Source: Terry Wyatt / Getty

Rumors are heating up that K. Michelle might be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 17, especially amid her recent tweets where she called out an unnamed “bimbo” who’s on her bad side. “I’m not with non of that bulls***” tweeted the songstress.

As previously reported, the “VSOP” singer was recently spotted alongside returning #RHOA housewives Kelli Ferrell and Porsha Williams, furthering social media speculation that she’s joining the show.

And a few days after that, she tweeted that she was “ACTIVATED.”

The 43-year-old artist also shared a series of shady, #RHOA-worthy posts on her X account, further fueling speculation and making a strong case that she’d be a natural fit for the drama-filled franchise.

“I am my own person. I’ll sit there and smile and clock it. I’m not with none of that bulls–,” she wrote in one post, before following up with another that read, “Bimbos are the loudest and most confident. Shut your face.”

#RHOA stars Cynthia Bailey, Kelli Ferrell, & Porsha Williams showed K.Michelle Love After Her ACM Honors Performance

Adding fuel to the speculation that she’s joining #RHOA, several Real Housewives of Atlanta stars flooded the Grammy-nominated singer’s comment section on Aug. 24, after she shared photos and a video of herself performing at the ACM Honors over the weekend.

According to Billboard, the singer paid tribute to country artist Rissi Palmer, who was honored with the ACM’s Lift Every Voice Award, an accolade recognizing individuals who amplify marginalized voices within country music. K. Michelle delivered a powerful rendition of Palmer’s song “Seeds” during the event.

Cynthia Bailey, Kelli Ferrell, and Porsha Williams all chimed in with supportive comments under the post, further igniting talk that the Memphis native may be stepping into peach-holder territory for Season 17. “Let’s gooo,” Porsha wrote, while Kelli and Cynthia both dropped heart and clapping emojis, as captured in a screenshot shared by AllTrueTea.

Kenya Moore hinted that a singer would be joining the upcoming season of RHOA in July.

This isn’t the first time whispers of K.Michelle joining the RHOA cast have surfaced.

As previously reported, back in July, former RHOA star Kenya Moore teased during a livestream that Season 17 would introduce two new cast members, one of whom is a singer previously featured on Love & Hip Hop. The clue sparked immediate speculation, as K. Michelle fits the bill perfectly. She was a central figure in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s first two seasons, made a guest return in season four, and rejoined as a main cast member in season five.

“They do start in two weeks, so the cast is pretty much set,” she shared at the time. “I think you guys kind of know them both. They’re both like known people. One is a business person, she’s a [restaurateur], and the other one is actually … the other one is actually from Love & Hip Hop.”

If the whispers are true, do you think K.Michelle would be a good fit for the RHOA cast? Tell us in the comments section.

