Reddzz Rundown: Lil Nas X Speaks Out & Cardi B in Court

The entertainment world is buzzing with legal drama as two major artists find themselves dealing with serious court situations. From felony charges to civil trials, here’s what’s got everyone talking in the culture.

Lil Nas X Breaks His Silence

After four days that he describes as “terrifying,” Lil Nas X is finally speaking out about his recent arrest in Los Angeles. The “Old Town Road” rapper was hit with four felony charges, including battery on a police officer and resisting arrest, following an incident where he was allegedly found running down a boulevard in his underwear.

During his arraignment hearing, Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty to all charges and had his bail set at $75,000. But what’s really got fans concerned is his candid response about the whole ordeal: “It was a terrifying last four days, but your girl is gonna be all right.”

The court isn’t taking any chances with his release conditions. Lil Nas X has been ordered to attend either Narcotics Anonymous meetings or outpatient treatment while he awaits trial. These requirements suggest the court believes there may be underlying issues that contributed to the bizarre incident.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for the young artist. If convicted on all charges, he’s looking at up to five years in prison—a reality that could completely derail his promising career. Fans are hoping he gets the help he needs while navigating this challenging time.

Cardi B’s 2018 Drama Returns

Meanwhile, Cardi B is back in familiar territory—the courtroom. The Grammy-winning rapper is facing a civil trial involving former security officer Imani, who alleges that Cardi assaulted her back in 2018 when she was four months pregnant with her first child.

According to Imani’s testimony, the incident happened when she recognized Cardi and approached her. The security officer claims Cardi “got in her face and swung on her” after allegedly trying to expose details about a private medical visit.

True to form, Cardi isn’t backing down from this fight. Sources say she’s refusing to settle the case and showed up to court ready for business—rocking a short, all-black wig that longtime fans know means she’s not playing around.

This civil trial adds another chapter to Cardi’s ongoing legal battles, but anyone familiar with her track record knows she doesn’t back down easily when it comes to defending herself in court.

Both cases serve as reminders of how quickly things can change in the spotlight, and how legal troubles can impact even the biggest stars.