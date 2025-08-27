Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B, Karen Huger & Jay-Z Rumors

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Dominique Da Diva is back with the daily dirt, and today’s headlines are packed with courtroom drama, reality TV news, and major power-couple moves. Let’s get straight into the tea.

Cardi B’s Courtroom Battle Heats Up

Cardi B is back in court, and the details from this civil trial are getting messy. The case involves Imani Ellis, a former security guard who claims Cardi assaulted her in 2018 while Cardi was pregnant. Ellis testified that the incident started on an elevator when Cardi allegedly felt her privacy was invaded, accusing Ellis of recording her.

On the stand, Ellis claimed that Cardi B used racial slurs and spit on her. The alleged assault led to her being fired, changing her career path, and needing therapy and plastic surgery. However, Cardi’s lawyers came with receipts. During cross-examination, they pointed out that Ellis’s initial report to her supervisor contradicted her testimony, admitting she had her personal phone to her ear at the time. One thing is for sure, Cardi B has a history of winning in court, so we’ll be watching to see how this plays out.

The Grand Dame is Coming Home!

Get ready, Potomac fans! The Grand Dame, Karen Huger, is set to be a free woman. After serving her time, the Real Housewives of Potomac star has an official release date of September 2nd. The streets are buzzing, and everyone is ready to see what’s next for the reality TV icon. Welcome back, Karen!

Are The Carters Moving to the UK?

In the ultimate power move, Jay-Z and Beyoncé are sparking rumors of a transatlantic relocation. Reports claim the couple is in the process of buying a massive 58-acre plot of farmland in a UK village. The estate, priced around $10.8 million, reportedly includes a lake and woodlands. This potential new home would place them in the same neighborhood as celebs like Ellen DeGeneres and Simon Cowell. While nothing is confirmed, the thought of the Carter family setting up a new kingdom across the pond is major news.