DJ A&G’s Group Chat: Why Being Single Is Actually Amazing (Contrary to What Rappers Think)

Rapper A Boogie wit a Hoodie says being single is boring… nah, tell me the BEST part about being single. Singles, it’s your time to shine. What’s the number one perk of being single?

According to everyday people sharing their honest thoughts, being single offers incredible freedom that many take for granted. The biggest advantage? Complete control over your time and energy.

“The ability to be selfish with your time,” one person explained. When you’re in a relationship, your mood can depend entirely on your partner’s day. Come home to a stressed partner, and suddenly your great day turns sour. Single life means your emotional state stays in your hands.

Another major perk is autonomy. “You don’t really have to answer to nobody,” someone noted. Your decisions affect only you, creating space for authentic self-expression without compromise or judgment.

The freedom from relationship drama can’t be overstated. No jealousy, no unnecessary arguments, no walking on eggshells. You sleep peacefully knowing tomorrow’s mood depends solely on your choices.

But here’s the real wisdom from these candid responses: happiness isn’t something you get from someone else. It’s something you create for yourself. When you master enjoying your own company, everything else becomes a bonus rather than a necessity.

Being single isn’t about rejecting love – it’s about building a foundation of self-contentment. Whether you’re single by choice or circumstance, embracing this time to grow, explore, and understand yourself creates the perfect setup for whatever comes next.