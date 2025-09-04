Ice Spice & Latto End Feud With Surprise Drop “Gyatt”

The beef is officially over. After years of rumored tension and subliminal bars, Ice Spice and Latto shocked the rap world this week by linking up on their new surprise single “Gyatt.”

The track hit streaming early on September 3rd and immediately set social media on fire.

Fans who once picked sides are now celebrating the two rap stars finally standing side-by-side.

Their rivalry has been whispered about since 2022, with both dropping verses that fans believed were aimed at each other.

But instead of dragging the back-and-forth any longer, the Bronx princess and the ATL hitmaker decided to flip the script.

The cover art even shows them in a wrestling ring — a playful nod to the “battle” that’s now behind them.

Source: Bre Johnson/Deonté Lee / BFA.com

Latto opens the record with her sharp, confident flow, tossing in a line that slyly addresses past drama.

Ice Spice follows with her signature laid-back but deadly delivery, sealing the record with undeniable chemistry.

Together, they sound less like rivals and more like rap’s newest powerhouse duo.

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Within minutes of the drop, timelines exploded with reactions calling the collab “song of the summer” and praising both women for turning competition into collaboration.

Some even joked that Cardi and Nicki might want to take notes.

What’s Next

A music video for “Gyatt” is already confirmed and drops September 5th at midnight EST. If the single is any indication, the visuals are about to make even more noise.

RELATED: Atlanta Influencer Accuses Latto of Assault Leading to Miscarriage

Ice Spice & Latto End Feud With Surprise Drop “Gyatt” was originally published on hot1009.com