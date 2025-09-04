Reddzz Rundown: Young Thug, Drake & Rolling Ray

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Another day, another round of drama and headlines you need to know about. From messy audio leaks to surprise album drops and a heartbreaking loss in the culture, let’s get into the rundown.

The Young Thug audio leaks just keep coming, and honestly, we’re tired. This time, he was caught on a call questioning GloRilla’s looks, which is wild coming from him. It’s always interesting when people have something to say about someone else’s appearance when they aren’t exactly a perfect 10 themselves. Since the audio dropped, Thugger has issued an apology, saying he was “speaking from jail, just having a hard time with life.” A better way to have an easier time might be to just drop some new music so we can all move on.

Speaking of new music, is Drake finally dropping Iceman tonight? The streets are talking, but we’ve been here before. The last time a Drake drop was promised, we got nothing. So, we’ll believe it when we see it streaming on our favorite platform at midnight. Let us know if you’re staying up for it.

In some truly sad news, the culture is mourning the loss of a social media and reality TV icon. The one-and-only Rolling Ray has passed away at the young age of 28. His mother confirmed the news, leaving fans and friends heartbroken. Known for his unforgettable personality and viral moments, he truly was a star who left us too soon. We can just hear him now. Rest in purrr-adise, Rolling Ray.