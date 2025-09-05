When Worlds Collide: Hip-Hop’s Love Affair With Pro Wrestling

Source: Stephen Olker / Getty

Hip-hop and professional wrestling might seem like they come from different universes. One is a global music and cultural movement rooted in storytelling and rhythm; the other is a world of athletic theater, larger-than-life characters, and scripted combat. Yet, a closer look reveals a deep and lasting connection between the two. Both worlds celebrate charismatic personalities, build compelling rivalries, and have a flair for the dramatic. It’s no surprise, then, that wrestling references are woven deep into the fabric of hip-hop.

From subtle name-drops to entire songs dedicated to ring legends, rappers have long paid homage to the squared circle. The bravado, the championship belts, the underdog stories—it all resonates. Let’s explore some of the most memorable moments where hip-hop and wrestling have shared the spotlight.

If there’s one artist who wears his love for wrestling on his sleeve, it’s Westside Gunn. The Buffalo rapper and his Griselda Records crew have turned wrestling references into an art form. Gunn’s ad-libs are peppered with wrestling sounds, and his song titles are a who’s who of wrestling history. Tracks like “Dudley Boyz,” “Mr. T,” “Gorilla Monsoon,” and “The Steiners” (with El-P) are just the tip of the iceberg. He even named an album Flygod is an Awesome God, a clear nod to the wrestling legend “The Awesome One,” The Miz.

In 2020, Gunn founded his own wrestling promotion, 4th Rope, fusing his passions for Hip-Hop and wrestling in a unique way. Collaborating with long-running promotions like TNA and Game Changer Wrestling, the promotion has seen significant growth in the past five years.

For Westside Gunn, wrestling isn’t just a casual interest; it’s a core part of his artistic identity, linking the grit of his music to the spectacle of the ring.

It doesn’t get more direct than this. In 2017, Offset teamed up with Metro Boomin for the massive hit “Ric Flair Drip.” The song is a tribute to the “Nature Boy” himself, Ric Flair, a 16-time world champion known for his extravagant lifestyle, custom suits, and legendary “Wooo!” chant. The lyrics are all about living a life of luxury and confidence, mirroring Flair’s persona. The music video took it to another level by featuring Ric Flair, draped in one of his signature robes and dripping with jewels, giving his official seal of approval. The track perfectly captured how Flair’s character became a blueprint for success and showmanship that resonates with a new generation.

Action Bronson is another artist whose work is filled with wrestling nods. His 2017 track “The Chairman’s Intent” is a prime example. The song’s title is a reference to the finishing move of former WWE wrestler Mr. Wonderful, Paul Orndorff, but the music video is where the homage truly shines. The video is a shot-for-shot parody of 80s wrestling vignettes, with Bronson playing a larger-than-life, powerhouse character. The video is complete with cheesy green-screen effects, over-the-top promos, and a hilarious in-ring confrontation. It showcases a deep appreciation for the golden era of wrestling and its unique brand of entertainment.

Wale’s passion for wrestling goes far beyond just a few lyrics. He has integrated himself into the wrestling community in a way few other musicians have. While he has dropped countless wrestling references in songs like “The Power” and “90210,” his biggest contribution is WaleMania. This annual event, held during WrestleMania weekend, brings together wrestling fans, journalists, and superstars for a night of music, interviews, and celebration. It has become a staple of the biggest week in wrestling, showing a genuine commitment to building a bridge between the two cultures. Wale’s efforts demonstrate a true fan’s dedication to celebrating the art of professional wrestling.

Snoop Dogg has made several appearances in the world of wrestling over the years, most notably serving as the Master of Ceremonies for a match at WrestleMania XXIV. His connection runs deep, as he is the cousin of wrestling superstar Mercedes Moné (f.k.a. Sasha Banks). In recognition of his contributions and his role as a cultural ambassador for wrestling, Snoop Dogg was inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016. During his induction speech, he spoke about his lifelong love for wrestling, from watching with his grandmother to seeing his own cousin perform on the grandest stage. It was a powerful moment that solidified the mutual respect between hip-hop royalty and the wrestling industry.

Cardi B has made her love for wrestling crystal clear both in and out of the studio. She often shouts out wrestling superstars in her lyrics and on social media. Beyond music, she has engaged with WWE fans online—her viral tweets about Stone Cold Steve Austin, Sasha Banks, and Trish Stratus highlight her genuine fandom.

Most recently, Cardi served as the special celebrity host of WWE’s Summer Slam in New Jersey, cementing her love for the sport. Her crossover appeal and public enthusiasm have made Cardi B a bridge between the worlds of hip-hop and wrestling, inspiring a new generation of fans and artists alike.

Run-DMC blazed trails not just in hip-hop but also on the grand stage of wrestling. In 1987, the group performed at WrestleMania V, where they delivered the iconic “WrestleMania Rap.” The crossover performance cemented hip-hop’s connection with wrestling on a national level and introduced a new generation of fans to the booming genre. Later, the group would provide the theme song for popular faction D-Generation X, bringing their vibe to WWE’s revered “Attitude Era.”

Tyler, The Creator references wrestling icon Ted DiBiase in his energetic track “Deathcamp.” With the line, “Million dollar smile, call me Ted DiBiase,” Tyler taps into DiBiase’s nickname “The Million Dollar Man,” linking wealth and charisma in a way that fans of both hip-hop and wrestling instantly recognize.

Latin rap superstar Bad Bunny dropped “Booker T” as an homage to the decorated WWE Hall of Famer, even featuring Booker T himself in the music video. But Bad Bunny’s connection to wrestling runs far deeper than his music. He stunned fans worldwide by appearing regularly on WWE television, becoming a recurring figure on Monday Night Raw and making a huge splash with his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37, where his athleticism and respect for the craft impressed critics and fans alike.

In 2023, Bad Bunny made headlines again by wrestling in a show-stealing street fight at WWE Backlash in his native Puerto Rico, electrifying the hometown crowd and solidifying his status as a true crossover icon. His appearances and performances have bridged the gap between hip-hop and wrestling, bringing a fresh energy to both worlds and highlighting the mutual admiration between artists and wrestlers.

In the latest example of the rap/wrestling connection, Latto and Ice Spice turned heads with their collaboration “Gyatt,” not just for the catchy track but for the creative direction of the music video. The visuals lean into pro wrestling aesthetics, featuring neon-lit rings, championship belts, and larger-than-life entrances reminiscent of WWE showdowns.

What makes the video even more compelling is how it playfully connects to their real-life history. Previously rumored to have beef, the two artists use wrestling’s storytelling tropes—rivalries, confrontations, and surprise alliances—to nod at their past while showing off a sense of unity and spectacle. “Gyatt” blurs the lines between competition and camaraderie, with Latto and Ice Spice embodying both the drama and the showmanship that wrestling and hip-hop share. The result is a visual celebration of both genres, packed with inside jokes and kinetic energy that fans instantly latched onto.

These examples demonstrate just how deeply wrestling is woven into the fabric of hip-hop. From lyrical references and music videos to live performances and social media engagement, rappers and wrestlers continue to inspire each other, creating cultural moments that electrify fans across both worlds.

