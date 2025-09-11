Diva’s Daily Dirt: Gunna, Karen Huger & Tyler Perry

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

It’s time to get you hip to the latest headlines, straight with no chaser. Your girl Dominique Da Diva is here with the daily dirt you need to know.

First up, Tyler Perry’s accuser is not staying silent. The man who filed a $260 million lawsuit against the media mogul a few months ago just did his first on-camera interview with ABC News. In the emotional sit-down, he recounted the alleged sexual assault, detailing an uncomfortable encounter where he claims Perry pulled down his underwear and grabbed him. The accuser says he wants to break the shame around his story and is taking his fight to the top. Perry has denied all allegations.

In other news, it looks like Gunna is ready to tell his side of the story. Reports are surfacing that the Atlanta rapper is set to release a documentary. The project will show how he’s navigating his personal growth and professional challenges, giving fans an inside look at how he’s handling both his recent success and the surrounding controversy. It’s a move that makes sense, as everyone wants to see how he’s getting his mind and money right.

And for the reality TV lovers, the Grand Dame is back! Karen Huger was just released from jail about a week ago, and the streets are talking. Andy Cohen confirmed that he has spoken with the Real Housewives of Potomac star, and they have plans for her to return to the show this season. We missed you, Grand Dame!



