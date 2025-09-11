DMV Local Recap: Trump’s Emergency Order & New Limits

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Let’s get into what’s happening right here in the DMV, because you need to stay informed. While President Trump’s emergency order for D.C. is set to expire at midnight, the National Guard isn’t packing up just yet, and Congress is making moves that could change how the city is run.

Even as the emergency order ends, several federal agencies will remain deployed, with no clear timeline for their departure. Meanwhile, the House is pushing forward with 13 new bills aimed at placing new limits on the District. These proposals are stirring up a lot of conversation and concern among residents.

Some of the most talked-about provisions include raising the minimum age to try juveniles as adults from 14 to 16 for certain crimes, overhauling the bail system, and even giving Congress the power to veto items in the D.C. budget. Another controversial proposal would allow Donald Trump to pick the D.C. Attorney General. It’s a lot to process, and it’s important to pay attention to how this could impact our communities.

On another note, residents in Landover, PG County, are making their voices heard about a massive new data center proposed for their area. While these centers can bring jobs, they also drain huge amounts of energy and water and create toxic waste. Community members are rightfully speaking out and demanding their concerns be addressed.



