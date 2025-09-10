Update: LA Coroner Releases Details About Body Found In Singer D4vd’s Impounded Tesla

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has released new details about the woman whose body was discovered inside D4vd’s Tesla.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has released new details about the woman whose body was discovered inside a Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard earlier this week.

The remains, which were found in a state of severe decomposition, have not yet been identified after being discovered inside a Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard earlier this week.

The human remains of a woman were discovered on Monday, September 8, after employees at the tow yard reported a strong odor. LAPD said the car had been impounded after it was reported abandoned in the Hollywood Hills.

According to the medical examiner’s office, per Fox 11, the woman was described as approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall with wavy black hair. Her age and race or ethnicity have not yet been determined. The woman was wearing a tube top and small-sized black leggings, along with a yellow metal stud earring and a yellow metal chain bracelet. She also has a tattoo on her right index finger that read: “Shhh…”

News of this discovery went viral when it was revealed that the Tesla where the body was found is reportedly registered to singer-songwriter D4vd, whose legal name is David Burke. He rose to fame on TikTok and later signed with Darkroom and Interscope Records and is currently on tour.

“We know that we have human remains and we know they were contained within a vehicle,” said Alan Hamilton, Chief of Detectives for the Los Angeles Police Department. “We are going to continue the investigation and when a determination is made that potentially there was a homicide, then it will transition into a homicide investigation.”

The woman’s identity and the cause of death remain undetermined and a suspect or person of interest has not been named in the case. Just one day after that body was discovered, the LAPD confirmed another body was discovered in a burned Honda Civic at a tow yard in South Los Angeles. Investigators said there is currently no evidence to suggest the two cases are connected.

