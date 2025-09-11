Listen Live
Local

FBI Seeks Help Identifying Person In Kirk Case

Investigators say they’ve recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle and collected prints at the scene.

Published on September 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FBI SEEKS HELP
Source: @FBI / @FBI

OREM, UT — The FBI has released photos of a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, who was killed on Wednesday during a campus event at Utah Valley University.

The man pictured is thin, wearing jeans, a black long-sleeve shirt with an American flag, sunglasses, and a hat.

Investigators say they’ve recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle and collected prints at the scene.

Two individuals were briefly detained and later released. The single shot was fired around 12:20 p.m., about 20 minutes into Kirk’s speech.

SEE ALSO

FBI Seeks Help Identifying Person In Kirk Case  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
RoadTrippin’ With Diva Sweeptakes

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close