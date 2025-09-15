Reddzz Rundown: Cardi B & Jeezy Updates

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Cardi B is being the drama, and we are here for it, friend! She’s been trolling everyone with the promo for her new album, “Am I the Drama,” which drops this Friday, and now she’s finally revealed the features. Hold your wig, because this list is stacked. She’s got Cash Cobain, Kehlani, Lizzo, Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, Summer Walker, and the legend herself, Ms. Janet Jackson! It’s about to go crazy.

Cardi isn’t the only one dropping new heat. Jeezy the Snowman just announced he’s got a new project on the way. The Gangsta Grillz collab with DJ Drama, titled “Still Snowing,” is set to drop on his birthday, September 28th.

And that’s not all for Jeezy! Fresh off celebrating 20 years of Thug Motivation 101, he’s closing out the year with a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood. He’ll be performing alongside a 101-piece live orchestra, making it a true movie. The residency is split into two parts: “The Masquerade” on October 31st and November 1st, and “The Nutcracker” on December 19th and 21st. Get your outfits and your coins ready, because tickets go on sale this Friday.



