Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B, NLE Choppa & More

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

It’s time to get you hipped to today’s biggest headlines, straight with no chaser. The Bardi Gang is rejoicing, but there’s also some serious drama brewing. Let’s get into the daily dirt.

First up, Cardi B just announced her first-ever headlining arena tour! The “Little Miss Drama” tour will hit 24 cities, and you already know she’s pulling up to D.C. and Baltimore. Tickets go on sale soon, so get ready. This comes as she prepares to drop her highly anticipated sophomore album this Friday, featuring artists like Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, and Summer Walker.

Ahead of the release, Cardi sat down with Kelly Rowland for a Spotify interview and got real about her divorce from Offset. She opened up about the pain, comparing it to withdrawal and saying she couldn’t eat, sleep, or even look at her kids without wanting to cry. We love Cardi for her transparency, and it’s a raw reminder of what happens when you have to go to work with a broken heart.

In other news, things are getting messy between NLE Choppa and his ex-girlfriend. Amid a public custody dispute over their young son, she is accusing the rapper of neglect. She claims their one-year-old comes home starving and even alleged that NLE Choppa tried to have the baby fast, saying the child didn’t need to eat three times a day. It’s a messy situation all around.



