Reddzz Rundown: LeBron Speaks on Drake; Lil Durk’s Trial Delayed

The ongoing speculation about the friendship between basketball superstar LeBron James and rapper Drake has a new chapter. LeBron has finally broken his silence on where they stand after a period of apparent tension. The rift seemingly began when James was spotted at Kendrick Lamar’s “Pop Out” concert in Los Angeles, which took place during the height of the heated feud between Drake and Kendrick.

Following that event, Drake allegedly took lyrical shots at LeBron in his music and reportedly covered up a tattoo he had of the NBA player. In a recent interview with Complex, LeBron addressed the situation with a mature outlook. When asked if there was still love between them, he responded, “Always wish him the best. Obviously, different places right now. Currently, he’s doing his thing, I’m doing mine. But as always, love for sure.” While this appears to be a calm and collected response, it confirms they are on separate paths for now, leaving fans to wonder if Drake shares the sentiment.

In other hip-hop news, rapper Lil Durk faces a significant delay in his legal battle. His murder-for-hire trial, which was originally scheduled to begin on October 14th, has been postponed. The new trial date is now set for January 20, 2026. This major shift means Lil Durk will have to wait much longer to learn his fate in the serious case. The reasons for the delay have not been detailed, but it adds another layer of uncertainty to the rapper’s future.



