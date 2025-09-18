Who Was Celeste Rivas? Missing Teen Found Dead In Singer D4vd’s Tesla

Source: Timothy Norris / Getty

The music world is reeling after shocking news linked rising R&B star d4vd to a devastating case in Los Angeles. Authorities have identified the remains of missing teen from Lake Elsinore, California, 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Read what we know about Rivas inside.

According to reports from Al Jazeera, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner shared that Rivas’ decomposed body was found on Sept. 8 inside a bag in the trunk of an abandoned Tesla registered to the 20-year-old singer. The impounded vehicle had been left at a Hollywood tow yard for five days. Investigators revealed the remains included a torso and head, with identifying features such as a tattoo reading “Shhh” on her right index finger. The confirmation of her identity has left many shaken, as Celeste was first reported missing in April 2024.

Police have not yet confirmed when or how she died. What we do know is that the car belonged to David Anthony Burke, better known as d4vd. The Houston-based artist rose to fame on TikTok and is behind viral hits such as “Romantic Homicide” and “Here With Me.” He has not publicly commented on the case. His Seattle show was abruptly canceled on Wednesday (Sept. 17) night, and questions are swirling around his scheduled Los Angeles performance.

The story has only grown more disturbing with details reported by outlets like TMZ, which uncovered a leaked 2023 demo from the artist titled Celeste. In the track, d4vd allegedly references a girl by name with lyrics that read like a haunting fixation. Adding to the mystery, both the singer and Rivas shared the same distinctive “Shhh” tattoo on their index fingers.

For her family, this is not about celebrity intrigue. It’s about unimaginable loss.

“We’re grieving,” a man identifying himself as her brother told KTLA, declining further comment.

Celeste’s mother also claimed her daughter had been romantically linked to someone named David before she disappeared, though investigators have not confirmed that connection.

Retired LAPD detective Moses Castillo told KTLA the singer will undoubtedly be questioned.

“He’s the registered owner of the vehicle,” Castillo shared. “We need to know where he’s been, cellphone records, where he’s been all this time and connect the dots.”

Right now, there are still far more questions than answers. No arrests have been made, and the LAPD has not ruled on the cause of death. An unfortunate story and loss for Celeste’ Rivas’ family.

