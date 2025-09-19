DMV Local News: Lyft Tests Rider Report Card Feature

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

If you’ve ever kept your Lyft driver waiting or skipped the tip, your habits might soon be on display. The ride-sharing company announced it is testing a new feature that gives drivers more information about potential passengers, including how often they tip and how punctual they are.

This new function is essentially a “rider report card.” It provides drivers with extra details they can use when deciding whether to accept a trip. The idea is to help them determine which rides are worth their time. If you’re a rider who is frequently late or rarely tips, drivers might be less inclined to pick you up. This transparency aims to reward punctual and generous riders while giving drivers more control over their earnings and time.

For now, the feature is being tested with a limited number of drivers. A Lyft spokesperson confirmed that the company will gather data and feedback from the community before considering a wider rollout. While riders are used to seeing a driver’s star rating and how long they’ve been driving, this change turns the tables. The company suggests this could help reduce wait times and trip prices, but local riders will have to wait and see. It’s a good reminder to be ready for your ride and consider tipping for good service, especially this weekend.