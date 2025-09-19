Jasmine Crockett Verbally Sends Kash Patel To Valhalla During Congressional Meeting, X Loved It

Getty Images / Jasmine Crockett / Kash Patel

You can always count on Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett to bring the energy when necessary. During a recent congressional hearing with the current highly unqualified FBI Director, Kash Patel, testifying, Crockett let her disdain for the podcaster be known.

Patel is just one of the many highly unqualified, but extremely loyal goofs that Cheetoh Jesus, AKA Donald Trump, has tapped for leadership roles in his administration. Patel is currently putting on a masterclass in showing what it looks like when you lie on your job resume to get a job you have no business having.

Following his inept handling of his “good friend” Charlie Kirk’s assassination, where he announced they had caught the shooter, only to have his FBI reveal they had the wrong man not once, but twice, Patel was called to Capitol Hill to speak on many topics, including his sudden change on the Epstein Files.

Crockett used her time to verbally send Patel to Valhalla and point out that Patel’s appointment to his position is one of Orange Mussolini’s biggest mistakes.

“I will agree that I definitely take issue with a number of decisions that Donald Trump makes, especially when it comes to the people that he decides to appoint to very important positions, including this one, because I did have to make sure that I wasn’t going crazy,” Crockett said.

Crockett Said Patel Was The “Least Qualified” FBI Director In The History of The FBI

“But when I say that you are the least qualified FBI director in the history of the FBI, that is real,” she continued. “Because you are the only one that never even served with the FBI prior to joining, yet we are supposed to believe that you are the greatest thing since sliced bread.”

Patel didn’t have much to say, but did reply, “That’s false,” with Crockett quickly shutting him down by adding, “I didn’t ask you a question.”

Users on X, formerly Twitter, loved Crockett’s takedown of Patel. “Yooooo she cooked him so baaaaaaad OMG « I didnt ask you a question »,” one person wrote in response to the interaction.

You can see more reactions to Crockett’s verbal takedown of Patel below.

