Cardi B’s Album Breaks Records Hitting #1 on iTunes in 30 Minutes

On September 19, Cardi B released her newest studio album, Am I the Drama? And it’s already breaking records. The project shot straight to #1 on US Apple Music and became the fastest female artist album to reach #1 on US iTunes, climbing the charts in just 30 minutes. The title was previously held by Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2, which hit the top spot in 51 minutes.

What makes this moment even more impressive is that notable artists Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Sabrina Carpenter have all dropped albums this year, yet Cardi, who hasn’t released a full project since 2018, still stormed to the top. Through every track, you can hear her dedication, hustle, and motivation.

Cardi is also winning in her personal life. She recently announced that she and her NFL boyfriend Stefon Diggs are expecting a baby, and she’s preparing to go on tour in 2026.

Her album rollout has been iconic as well, and it’s something we haven’t seen in a long time, if ever.

Cardi recently took to the streets of New York, personally selling copies of her album on the subway and on the New York streets. She’s connecting with fans face to face, giving them an extremely personable and unique experience. Something that they’ll remember forever

In a recent interview, she said she “wants this bad,” and you can tell she means it.

We love this for Cardi and are excited to see her back in her bag, reminding the world why she’s one of the biggest names in music.

Listeners can also expect fire features from Kehlani, Summer Walker, Lizzo, Selena Gomez, Cash Cobain, Lourdiz, Tyla, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Cardi also has some disses on the album, one of which is dedicated to JT in her song ‘Magnet’

Along with another diss song to Bia on her song titled ‘Pretty & Petty’

Everybody is embracing Cardi and her new album, from Miley Cyrus to Young thug, who allegedly pushed his album back to support Cardi

We really do love this for Cardi, from divorce to court drama, Cardi has been through it all, but she’s held her head high every time and came out on top. She deserves this moment, and we are so proud of her.

