Reddzz Rundown: Cardi B’s Divorce Drama & Gunna’s Exclusive Event

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

It seems the drama just follows Cardi B, and her new album title, “Am I The Drama?”, feels more fitting every day. In this Reddzz Rundown, we’re diving into the latest with her divorce and a special event from Gunna.

Cardi recently took to Twitter Spaces to spill the tea on why her divorce from Offset isn’t finalized yet. According to her, the hold-up is all about money. She claims that Offset is demanding she pay his taxes and hand over one of her properties. Cardi made it clear she’s not backing down and will fight for what’s hers, stating that she feels like she’s being held hostage for millions. She emphasized that she won’t stop living her life just because she’s technically still married on paper. It sounds like this drama is far from over.

In other music news, you’re invited to spend a night with Gunna—for one night only! The rapper is hosting a special live event on Apple Music tonight at 11 PM. It will feature a Q&A session where he’ll interact directly with fans, followed by a performance of songs from his latest album. This is a unique chance for fans to connect with Gunna and experience his new music in an intimate, virtual setting. Be sure to tune in for what promises to be an exclusive and exciting night.