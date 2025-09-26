Reddzz Rundown: Metro Boomin Cleared, Diddy Fights On

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you in the loop on the biggest stories trending on the timeline.

In major legal news, producer Metro Boomin is officially off the hook. He was found not liable in a civil sexual assault trial where he was accused of rape by a woman stemming from an incident in 2016. An LA jury found him not guilty on all four claims of sexual assault and battery. The accuser alleged that Metro gave her a Xanax and liquor before assaulting her in a hotel room, and that she later had an abortion. During her testimony, she stated that a therapy session involving mushrooms reminded her of the incident and prompted her to take legal action eight years later. After the trial, Metro Boomin has been cleared of all allegations.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s fight for his freedom continues. He was in court earlier today attempting to get two of his convictions overturned as his team prepares for his upcoming sentencing scheduled for next Friday, October 3rd. His legal team is reportedly requesting a sentence of no more than 14 months. If granted, this would essentially mean time served. While he awaits his fate, reports have surfaced that Diddy is making the most of his time behind bars. Word is he has been teaching fellow inmates about entrepreneurship, giving them “free game” from a business mogul. We will continue to follow this story as it develops.



