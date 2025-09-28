Listen Live
Kai Cenat Becomes First Streamer To Hit 1 Million Subscribers

Salute: Kai Cenat Cements Status As World’s Greatest Twitch Streamer After Cracking 1 Million Subs

Will he cut his hair?

Published on September 28, 2025

Kai Cenat Becomes First Streamer To Hit 1 Million Subscribers
Slaven Vlasic / Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat is officially in class all by himself after cracking 1 million subscribers on Twitch, a feat no one has ever done.

 The 24-year-old’s month-long Mafiathon 3 streaming event was a success. Saturday night, the world’s most popular streamer cemented his status as a Twitch god after achieving 1 million subscribers. 

Celebrating the emotional moment with his family and close friends, Cenat took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a couple of words, writing a caption: 

STARTING 2025 I WAS A LITTLE LOST AND DIDN’T KNOW HOW IT WAS GONNA GO BUT FAST FORWARD AND NOW IM HERE 1,000,000 SUBS THANK YOU GOD. GOAL IS OFFICIALLY COMPLETE.”

An endless amount of content aided Cenat’s push to a million during his Mafiathon 3 stream, which featured surprise visits from Kim Kardashian, Marlon Wayans, Mariah Carey, Ice Cube, Latto, Ice Spice, and more.

Snoop Dogg, who also made an appearance alongside his stoner buddy Wiz Khalifa, helped Cenat reach the milestone after he purchased 50,000 subs. According to Validate, came out to a value of t $249,500.

But now that he’s reached the milestone, the answer to the million-dollar question remains: Will he honor Michael B. Jordan’s suggestion to cut his hair?

We will have to wait and see if he, in fact, chops off his signature locs. Until then, you can see more reactions to Cenat’s extraordinary accomplishment in the gallery below.

Salute: Kai Cenat Cements Status As World’s Greatest Twitch Streamer After Cracking 1 Million Subs  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

