Here’s Why SteelSeries’ Arctis Nova Elite Will Cost You $599

Published on October 1, 2025

SteelSeries / Bernard Smalls / Arctis Nova Elite

SteelSeries might have cracked the code and given games the premium gaming headset they have always wanted, but this type of luxurious experience won’t come cheap.

Tuesday, SteelSeries officially unveiled its Arctis Nova Elite gaming headphones that can provide high-quality audio across multiple platforms.

SteelSeries boasts that its Arctis Nova Elite are the first Hi-Res certified wireless gaming headphones fully capable of 24-bit transmission over the headset’s 2.4GHz wireless connection or Bluetooth.

Thanks to Arctis Nova Elite’s “custom-designed brass ring” and 40mm carbon fiber speaker drivers, the premium headset delivers improved performance.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite
SteelSeries / Bernard Smalls / Arctis Nova Elite

Like the SteelSeries Arctics Nova Pro headset, the Nova Elite is bundled with a Wireless Gamehub that features a control wheel, multiple ports, and an OLED screen to help with setting adjustments.

The crown jewel feature of the Arctis Nova Elite is the new OmniPlay system, which enables simultaneous connection to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, while also allowing for the seamless mixing of audio between multiple sources without compromising quality.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite
SteelSeries / Arctis Nova Elite

Other Premium Features

The Arctis Nova Elite also features a dual-battery system that enables instant battery swapping, keeping you in the game for extended periods, and active noise cancellation to immerse you in the world of your play fully.

The Nova Elite also features a built-in microphone that can be pulled out when in use or pushed back inside the earcup, providing the headset with versatility. This allows it to transition seamlessly from your gaming station to the streets without drawing attention to the fact that you’re wearing a gaming headset.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite
SteelSeries / Bernard Smalls / Arctis Nova Elite

As for the design, it’s as premium as you’d expect for a gaming headset, featuring an all-metal frame and metal control wheel.

I also got to try them ahead of their release and can confirm they are very comfortable, and the audio quality is top-tier.

Expect a full review from HHW Gaming in the coming days when our review unit arrives.

As for the price, the Arctis Nova Elite is an eyewatering $599, which is very expensive for a gaming headset, making it more costly than some gaming consoles.

But based on what these bad boys, now available in two colors —black, Obsidian, and Sage and Gold — can do, they might be worth that price.

Yes, even in this economy.

You can see more photos below.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite
SteelSeries

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite
SteelSeries

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite
SteelSeries

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite
SteelSeries

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite
SteelSeries

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite
SteelSeries

