Cam’ron Says He Can Replace Joe Burrow For Bengals in Hilarious Video

Rapper Cam’ron is going viral with a video joking he could fix the Bengals’ QB woes.

Published on October 1, 2025

Rapper Cam’ron is giving Bengals fans something to laugh about during a rough stretch.

The hip hop and podcast star shared a viral video of himself running quarterback drills and joking that he could be the answer for Cincinnati after Joe Burrow’s injury. The Bengals have not won a game since Burrow went down, and frustration is building across the fan base.

Cam’ron leaned into the panic by mocking the situation with playful confidence. While he is obviously not about to suit up, his comedic timing hit perfectly as fans worry the season may already be slipping away.

Jake Browning has served as Cincinnati’s backup and now starter in Burrow’s absence, but his performances haven’t inspired confidence from fans or analysts. Killa Cam even floated the idea of Cincinnati trading for Browns third-string QB Shedeur Sanders.

The pressure in Cincinnati is certainly mounting. Here are 10 backup or free agent quarterbacks the Bengals may need to think about making a move for.

Cam’ron Says He Can Replace Joe Burrow For Bengals in Hilarious Video  was originally published on wiznation.com

1. Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns v Detroit Lions - NFL 2025
Source: Todd Rosenberg / Getty

The Colorado star quarterback, and son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, has drawn heavy attention as the third-string QB in Cleveland.

2. Kirk Cousins

Cousins remains a veteran starter with a track record. Atlanta may consider dealing him if Michael Penix Jr. continues to win as a starter.

3. Taylor Heinicke

Heinicke has bounce-back experience and could slide in as a bridge option. He was featured in a on “QBs teams must pursue” trade list created by Bleacher Report over the summer.

4. Joshua Dobbs

Dobbs offers experience, mobility, and a veteran presence. He’s currently a backup for the New England Patriots.

5. Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

The backup in Philadelphia has experience playing in the AFC North, having won games with the Cleveland Browns.

