Cam’ron Says He Can Replace Joe Burrow For Bengals in Hilarious Video
Rapper Cam’ron is giving Bengals fans something to laugh about during a rough stretch.
The hip hop and podcast star shared a viral video of himself running quarterback drills and joking that he could be the answer for Cincinnati after Joe Burrow’s injury. The Bengals have not won a game since Burrow went down, and frustration is building across the fan base.
Cam’ron leaned into the panic by mocking the situation with playful confidence. While he is obviously not about to suit up, his comedic timing hit perfectly as fans worry the season may already be slipping away.
Jake Browning has served as Cincinnati’s backup and now starter in Burrow’s absence, but his performances haven’t inspired confidence from fans or analysts. Killa Cam even floated the idea of Cincinnati trading for Browns third-string QB Shedeur Sanders.
The pressure in Cincinnati is certainly mounting. Here are 10 backup or free agent quarterbacks the Bengals may need to think about making a move for.
Cam’ron Says He Can Replace Joe Burrow For Bengals in Hilarious Video was originally published on wiznation.com
1. Shedeur Sanders
The Colorado star quarterback, and son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, has drawn heavy attention as the third-string QB in Cleveland.
Cam’ron Says He Can Replace Joe Burrow For Bengals in Hilarious Video was originally published on wiznation.com
2. Kirk Cousins
Cousins remains a veteran starter with a track record. Atlanta may consider dealing him if Michael Penix Jr. continues to win as a starter.
Cam’ron Says He Can Replace Joe Burrow For Bengals in Hilarious Video was originally published on wiznation.com
3. Taylor Heinicke
Heinicke has bounce-back experience and could slide in as a bridge option. He was featured in a on “QBs teams must pursue” trade list created by Bleacher Report over the summer.
Cam’ron Says He Can Replace Joe Burrow For Bengals in Hilarious Video was originally published on wiznation.com
4. Joshua Dobbs
Dobbs offers experience, mobility, and a veteran presence. He’s currently a backup for the New England Patriots.
Cam’ron Says He Can Replace Joe Burrow For Bengals in Hilarious Video was originally published on wiznation.com
5. Dorian Thompson-Robinson
The backup in Philadelphia has experience playing in the AFC North, having won games with the Cleveland Browns.
5 Places To Find Unique Bengals Gear
Cincinnati Bengals 2025 NFL Schedule
Bengals Left Out Of 600M For Stadium Funding
Cam’ron Says He Can Replace Joe Burrow For Bengals in Hilarious Video was originally published on wiznation.com