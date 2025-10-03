Robert Griffin III, Wife and Kids Involved in Car Crash in Texas

Listen Live
Robert Griffin III, Wife and Kids Involved in Car Crash in Fort Worth

Robert Griffin III and his family were involved in a highway crash in Fort Worth while traveling.

Published on October 3, 2025

Cleveland Browns Fan Fest
Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, his wife, and his kids were involved in a car crash on Friday while in Fort Worth, Texas. It’s reported that he and his family were in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter on a local highway when the accident occurred. “Just got in the worst car accident of our lives with my wife and kids in Fort Worth, Texas,” Robert Griffin says. He continues saying, “Scary crash, ricocheted off the highway divider multiple times, blown both front tires. Thankful to God that my wife and kids are safe.”

Earlier that same Friday, Robert’s wife took to Instagram, posting a picture of Robert in the sprinter and expressing her and the kids’ excitement that they’re able to travel with him. In her post, she wrote, “Love when Robert has games close by so we can travel with him.”

Though Robert and his family are okay, Multiple supporters on X shared their condolences with Robert and his family, grateful that everyone is okay. His alma mater, Baylor, commented saying “Sending prayers, and glad everyone is ok!”
 
Robet was in Fort Worth preparing to work this weekend’s football game, TCU vs Colorado, for Fox. As of now, it’s unclear if this accident will impact Robert’s commentary duties for Saturday’s game.

