What Is A Fluffernutter Sandwich & How To Make One
The Fluffernutter sandwich is a New England classic that combines the creamy sweetness of Marshmallow Fluff with the salty richness of peanut butter, all sandwiched between two slices of soft white bread.
Here’s a quick guide to its history and how to make one yourself!
What Is A Fluffernutter Sandwich & How To Make One was originally published on wibc.com
A Brief History
The Fluffernutter originated in Massachusetts, where Marshmallow Fluff was created by the Durkee-Mower Candy Company in the 1920s.
The sandwich gained its name in the 1960s and has since become a cultural icon in New England, celebrated with its own National Fluffernutter Day (October 8) and the annual “What the Fluff?” festival in Somerville, Massachusetts.
How to Make a Fluffernutter Sandwich
Making a Fluffernutter is as simple as it is delicious. Here’s what you’ll need:
Ingredients:
- 2 slices of soft white bread
- Creamy peanut butter
- Marshmallow Fluff (or marshmallow creme)
Instructions:
- Spread the Peanut Butter: Take one slice of bread and evenly spread the peanut butter from edge to edge.
- Add the Fluff: On the second slice of bread, spread the Marshmallow Fluff evenly, ensuring full coverage.
- Assemble the Sandwich: Place the two slices together, with the peanut butter and Fluff sides facing each other.
- Slice and Serve: Cut the sandwich in half diagonally for easy handling, and enjoy!
Tips for the Perfect Fluffernutter:
- Use equal amounts of peanut butter and Fluff for a balanced flavor.
- For a twist, try crunchy peanut butter or add a sprinkle of cinnamon.
- Keep napkins handy—this sandwich is delightfully messy!
Whether you’re revisiting a childhood favorite or trying it for the first time, the Fluffernutter is a simple, nostalgic treat that’s sure to bring a smile to your face.
Top Secret Hint:
Grille the sandwich like a Grilled Cheese
