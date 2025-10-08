Coupled Up Caretaker: Deion Sanders Has 16th Surgery In Past 3 Years While Rumored-Girlfriend Karrueche Tran Stands By His Side

Deion Sanders has undergone yet another surgery, his 16th over the course of the last 3 years.

The University of Colorado Boulder football coach is hoping to get his ongoing medical problems in order, once and for all. According to ESPN, on Saturday, October 4, Deion Sanders revealed to the public that he believed he was “dealing with blood clots again.” During a press conference, the 58-year-old explained that he was “hurting like crazy” and he wasn’t “getting blood” to his legs, so his legs were “throbbing.”

Sanders was set to undergo a medical procedure on Tuesday, according to ESPN, with the hope of being back at practice the next day. Following the Buffaloes’ loss to TCU on Saturday night, the coach doubled down on his thought that he was dealing with blood clots again.

The two-time Super Bowl champion ended his news conference with a medical update, saying, “I cannot wait to get past this hurdle,” adding that his issues are hereditary and “has nothing to do with me working at the level I’m trying to compete at.”

USA Today later confirmed that the coach would be undergoing “an aspiration thrombectomy for the left popliteal and tibial arteries,” a surgery to remove clots from his left leg. This is the same leg where he previously underwent two toe amputations and partial removal of his calf.

Sanders documented this surgery in a video uploaded to Well Off Media’s YouTube channel, which showed footage of his rumored girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, right by his side once again. She can be seen tying the coach’s medical gown and sitting down next to him as Sanders prepares for the surgery.

This appearance from Karrueche comes a few months after the pair first made headlines back in July, when footage showed Tran at Sanders’ side when he underwent surgery to remove his bladder following a cancer diagnosis. In the time since, neither Tran nor Sanders has confirmed whether they are dating, but the actress has said that she’s “enjoying” dating while not denying that she’s taken a recent liking to football.

