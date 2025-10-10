Make America BFFR Again: Donald Trump And Co. Whine And Complain About Nobel Peace Prize Snub

The idea that the Orange Man is worthy of such a prize would be laughable if he weren’t serious about “winning,” which is actually the opposite of the award’s purpose. The Nobel Peace Prize is not a box to check on your resume, it is not a championship trophy, in fact, it’s not something that one should be aiming to receive. The whole point is to do things for society and the world at large, not for personal accolades. But alas, Donald has the ability to subvert and sully even the most altruistic of endeavors. Source: picture alliance / Getty

Fortunately, someone who has actually done the work has been given the prize, according to AP News reporting. María Corina Machado, Venezuelan opposition leader, has been named the Nobel Peace Prize recipient of 2025 by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. T

he committee cited her “tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy” as their reasoning. None of which would apply to Donald in any way, shape, or form. What’s worse, Don is currently attempting to take credit for the recently announced ceasefire between Israel and Gaza. A ceasefire that no one believes in due to Israel’s insistence on bombing the region to the tune of 67,000 Palestinian deaths, according to NPR.

It should come as no surprise that Donald’s administration is salty about the “snu,b” and their bitter reactions are objectively embarrassing. Peep this social media quote from MAGA communications director Steven Cheung.