Listen Live
Pop Culture

Wendy Osefo & Husband Face Fraud Charges

Wait, What? ‘RHOP’ Star Wendy Osefo’s Arrest Has Everyone Talking

The reality star - and her husband - face multiple felony counts tied to a reported burglary and alleged insurance fraud.

Published on October 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RHOP Star Wendy Osefo’s Arrest Has Everyone In The Potomac Talking BravoCon 2023
Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Real Housewives of Potomac star Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo, are facing multiple felony fraud charges following their October 9 arrests in Maryland. According to Westminster Police, Wendy faces 16 charges -including seven felonies – while Eddie faces 18. Nine of his charges are felonies.

The case involves alleged insurance fraud related to a burglary that the couple reported in April 2024 after returning from a trip to Jamaica. They claimed nearly $450,000 in stolen designer bags and jewelry, but in true reality TV fashion, there was a plot twist. Investigators say many of the items had already been returned for refunds. Deputies also allege Wendy was later seen wearing a ring she reported stolen.

Multiple news reports have shared the investigators’ sentiments.

Dr. Wendy Osefo & Eddie Osefo Arrested For Designer Item Fraud

Both were booked Thursday night and released on $50,000 bond. Through a rep, the Osefos said they’re “home safely,” grateful for support, and “look forward to their day in court.” They’ve asked for privacy as the legal process unfolds.

The timing is especially wild for Bravo fans — Wendy’s appearance in Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition has been postponed following the arrests. The news also comes on the heels of Karen Huger’s return to public life after serving a DUI sentence.

The arrests are a shocking twist for Wendy. The reality star does not play – she has built her reputation on brains and Black excellence, not Bravo-level chaos.

As the legal process unfolds, fans are left asking one big question: what really happened behind the cameras in Potomac?

SEE ALSO

Wait, What? ‘RHOP’ Star Wendy Osefo’s Arrest Has Everyone Talking  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 3 of NYCC

Hip-Hop Wired
Hip-Hop Wired’s Artists You Gotta Listen To In October

Hip-Hop Wired’s Artists You Gotta Listen To In October

Hip-Hop Wired

Geek Out! : The Best Cosplay From Day 2 of NYCC 2025

Hip-Hop Wired
Wireless Festival 2019

Tim Westwood Hit With 15 Charges For Rape & Sexual Assault

Hip-Hop Wired
93.9 WKYS Cardi B Drama Code of the Day

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close