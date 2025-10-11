Cardi B Calls BIA A ‘P***y’ For Conveniently Copping Preggo Pleas, Claims BIA Sabotaged Offset Marriage During Pregnancy With Blossom

The girls are STILL fighting! Cardi B called BIA a “p***y” for copping pleas about beefing during her pregnancy now, but allegedly spreading cheating accusations to Offset’s friend when Bardi was “five months pregnant with Blossom last year.”

Source: Prince Williams/ANGELA WEISS

BIA pulled a J. Cole and waved the white flag as Cardi B’s never-ending feud with Nicki Minaj and rappers who backed up Barbie exploded again last week. While the embattled rap divas traded insults about each other’s parenting skills, the Boston rapper realized she’s not on that type of time. While promoting the Oct. 10 release of Bianca on Hot97, BIA denied dedicating her debut album to coming for Cardi.

She threw shade at Cardi’s (and Pardi’s) pen, but told Nessa she didn’t want to compete with Cardi unless they’re getting in the booth together. If you say so, sis!

“Why would I? I don’t care about anybody that much to get up and dedicate my life to like, ‘Oh, let me get at her.’ Like, no way, bro, that’s crazy,” the “Whole Lotta Money” mami said. “It’s like a little beneath me because that was a year ago for me,” BIA added about continuing the feud after another diss by Cardi.”So now this album was coming out on Oct. 10 either way, whether she dissed me or not.”

On “Pretty & Petty,” Cardi didn’t hold back on “diarrhea BIA” about everything from her body to her relevance. Still, BIA said she charged it to the game rather than taking it personally.

“I was like, ‘Well, I’m glad she felt like she’d get that off.’ I knew it was coming because this is rap. I’m competitive so, like, I diss you, you diss me … It’s part of the game,” she explained.

BIA didn’t let up on the copycat claims about Really Her and Cardi B’s “Enough,” but she welcomed a creative challenge rather than continuing to beef with an expecting mother.

“I can go get on your a** again, but it’s like, girl, enjoy your pregnancy. My mother didn’t raise me to be dragging a pregnant lady. That’s out,” she continued.

BIA may have conveniently moved on, but Cardi pulled up to call her out for copping pleas. Check out Cardi B putting BIA on blast for messing with her marriage to Offset after the flip!

