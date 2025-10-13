Listen Live
Quavo Announces New Album With Pharrell On Production

Quavo has previously released the solo albums, Quavo Huncho and Rocket Power, along with a pair of collaborative works.

Published on October 13, 2025

Metro Boomin's "Take Me Thru Dere" Video Shoot

Quavo began his career as a member of the Atlanta trio Migos before breaking off into solo work as a collaborator, en route to releasing a pair of albums to establish himself apart from the group. While in Paris, Quavo shared with the paparazzi that he and Pharrell recorded an entire album together, although it wasn’t shared when the album was released.

As posted on Instagram by the @heartofthestreetz account, Quavo was in France, as evidenced by his own social media activity.

Paparazzi encountered the hitmaking rapper as he entered a vehicle. One of the paps asked when a new project was coming, with Quavo firing back, “It’s on the way. We dropping it. Me and Pharrell.”

He continued, “We recorded the whole album in Paris. We recorded at the Louis V headquarters.”

The news tracks as Clipse revealed that they also worked on their latest album, Let God Sort Them Out, partially in Paris with Pharrell.

Quavo’s first solo album, Quavo Huncho, was released in 2018. He released the follow-up album Rocket Power in 2023.

A release date for the project has not been set.

Photo: Getty

Quavo Announces New Album With Pharrell On Production  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

