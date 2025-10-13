Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

Kindergarten Teacher Goes Viral After Producing 4 Songs for TiaCorine

A Los Angeles kindergarten teacher is proving you can inspire kids by day and produce chart-worthy bangers by night.

Meet Alex “Otxoa” Ochoa, the teacher and producer who’s gone viral after revealing he produced four songs on TiaCorine’s new album, Corinian — all while still showing up for his students every morning.

In a now-viral TikTok, Ochoa is seen vibing to TiaCorine’s “Booty” (one of his productions) from inside his classroom. The caption read:

“TFW u produced 4 songs on the new TiaCorine album but you still gotta teach kindergarten lol.”

The clip took off instantly, with fans flooding the comments in support. Ochoa later posted on X (Twitter):

“Teachin the kids and making bangers! I’d still be teaching even if I did get a big bag from making beats! Thank y’all for the love! Keep streaming Corinian!”

Otxoa produced “Booty,” “LA LA LA,” “Damn Right” (ft. Pouya), and “Impossible Girl.” He also engineered 11 songs on the album.

“So grateful to have been able to produce 4 songs and engineer 11,” he wrote on Instagram. “Shout out @tiacorine for not only being an incredible artist but a truly incredible friend!”

TiaCorine returned the love in the comments, writing:

“Love you so much literal best friend fr […] You really all over this album.”

Before producing for artists like Doja Cat, Casey Veggies, Theophilus London, and MoneyMarr, Ochoa was performing in pop-punk bands inspired by Finch and Fall Out Boy. He’s since carved out his own space — blending rap, electronic, and alt influences into his beats.

In a tweet to an aspiring producer, Ochoa summed up his journey:

“Consistency, speaking up about what I do, hella research, and being professional. I met Tia cause I DM’d her waaay back in the day and spammed her with beat packs. Just keep going g.”

Now, he’s inspiring two generations at once — students learning ABCs by day, and fans streaming Corinian by night.

