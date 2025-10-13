Listen Live
Entertainment

Kindergarten Teacher Goes Viral After Producing 4 Songs for TiaCorine

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 Rolling Loud Miami
Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

Kindergarten Teacher Goes Viral After Producing 4 Songs for TiaCorine

A Los Angeles kindergarten teacher is proving you can inspire kids by day and produce chart-worthy bangers by night.

Meet Alex “Otxoa” Ochoa, the teacher and producer who’s gone viral after revealing he produced four songs on TiaCorine’s new album, Corinian — all while still showing up for his students every morning.

In a now-viral TikTok, Ochoa is seen vibing to TiaCorine’s “Booty” (one of his productions) from inside his classroom. The caption read:

“TFW u produced 4 songs on the new TiaCorine album but you still gotta teach kindergarten lol.”

The clip took off instantly, with fans flooding the comments in support. Ochoa later posted on X (Twitter):

“Teachin the kids and making bangers! I’d still be teaching even if I did get a big bag from making beats! Thank y’all for the love! Keep streaming Corinian!

Otxoa produced “Booty,” “LA LA LA,” “Damn Right” (ft. Pouya), and “Impossible Girl.” He also engineered 11 songs on the album.

“So grateful to have been able to produce 4 songs and engineer 11,” he wrote on Instagram. “Shout out @tiacorine for not only being an incredible artist but a truly incredible friend!”

TiaCorine returned the love in the comments, writing:

“Love you so much literal best friend fr […] You really all over this album.”

Before producing for artists like Doja Cat, Casey Veggies, Theophilus London, and MoneyMarr, Ochoa was performing in pop-punk bands inspired by Finch and Fall Out Boy. He’s since carved out his own space — blending rap, electronic, and alt influences into his beats.

In a tweet to an aspiring producer, Ochoa summed up his journey:

“Consistency, speaking up about what I do, hella research, and being professional. I met Tia cause I DM’d her waaay back in the day and spammed her with beat packs. Just keep going g.”

Now, he’s inspiring two generations at once — students learning ABCs by day, and fans streaming Corinian by night.

RELATED: Doja Cat Outfits: A Celebration of Her Boldest Looks

SEE ALSO

Kindergarten Teacher Goes Viral After Producing 4 Songs for TiaCorine  was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala - Gold Stairs

Megan Thee Stallion Named 'Mental Health Champion of The Year' By The Trevor Project

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2025 - Show

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Shoots Up After Drake Takes An L With Lawsuit

Hip-Hop Wired

Donald Trump Got His COVID-19 Booster & Flu Shot, MAGA Anti-Vaxxers Are BIG MAD

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-FESTIVAL

BIANCA: How BIA’s Afro-Latina Roots Helped Shape Her Sound

Hip-Hop Wired
93.9 WKYS Cardi B Drama Code of the Day

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close