Benevolent Belcalis: Cardi Says She’s Pressing Pause On BIA Beef Amid Rapper’s Album Release–‘I Feel Like I Would Be Bullying’

The gloves may be off, but the social media posts are on pause between Cardi B and BIA—for now, at least. “I’m not that bad person that people think I am,” said benevolent Belcalis.

Source: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/ Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV / Getty

As previously reported, the conflict between Cardi B and BIA originated when it seemed like the entire industry was beefing. It heated up after BIA released tracks that seemed to take shots at Cardi, who eventually clapped back with the diss track “Pretty & Petty,” on Am I the Drama? The mother of (almost) four didn’t hold back, hitting BIA with lines about everything from her looks and body to her industry relevance, even referring to her as “diarrhea BIA.”

The tension was heightened when BIA was promoting her own latest project, Bianca, which dropped on Friday, October 10. Duriing a Hot 97 interview, BIA attempted to wave the white flag, denying that her debut album was dedicated to coming for Cardi. While she threw some subtle shade at Cardi’s lyrics, she stated that continuing the beef with an expecting mother was beneath her.

“I can go get on your a** again, but it’s like, girl, enjoy your pregnancy. My mother didn’t raise me to be dragging a pregnant lady. That’s out,” BIA told Nessa.

Cardi B And BIA: The ‘Bully’ And The Backstabbing Claims

BIA’s attempt at ending the feud by stating “dragging a pregnant lady” quickly drew a fierce response from Cardi. As BOSSIP reported, Cardi took to X (formerly Twitter) Spaces to call BIA a “p***y” for conveniently moving on from the beef now that she’s winning. Cardi also accused BIA of sabotage, claiming BIA had thrown accusations about Cardi cheating on her estranged husband, Offset, with a gang member while Cardi was “five months pregnant with Blossom last year.” Cardi stated that the producer BIA allegedly spoke to confirmed the rumor, but Cardi dismissed it as completely false, stating that type of “hood n***a” wasn’t her type.

Now, even with these backstabbing claims fresh in the air, Cardi is taking the “high road”—but only for the moment.

During a recent livestream, Cardi confirmed that she had video ready for “Pretty & Petty,” but chose not to release it on the day BIA’s Bianca album dropped. She explained that she recognized the stress of releasing an album and didn’t want to add to it.

“I know how stressful it is to put an album out and I know how fucked up you be in the mind when you put an album out and sh*t, so I feel like if I do a video to ‘Pretty & Petty as F***’ this week or today, I feel like I would be bullying,” Cardi told fans.

Cardi then added a reason for her restraint,

“I don’t wanna feel like a bully. Because when I bully, then God takes from me,” she said. She clarified that if BIA wasn’t actively “messing” with her and hadn’t mentioned her in her album, she wouldn’t do the video at all. However, she confirmed that she plans to release the video soon, saying,

“Probably next week, I’ll do a video for ‘Pretty & Petty as F***.’ I’mma be nice to you because it’s your album day. I don’t wanna add to your stress. I’m not that bad person that people think I am.”

The post Benevolent Belcalis: Cardi Says She’s Pressing Pause On BIA Beef Amid Rapper’s Album Release–‘I Feel Like I Would Be Bullying’ appeared first on Bossip.

Benevolent Belcalis: Cardi Says She’s Pressing Pause On BIA Beef Amid Rapper’s Album Release–‘I Feel Like I Would Be Bullying’ was originally published on bossip.com