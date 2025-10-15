Listen Live

R&B Icon D’Angelo Has Passed Away At 51
Entertainment

Nicki’s Drama, Wale’s Event, D’Angelo’s Loss

Reddzz Rundown: Nicki’s Theft Claims, Wale’s Gifted Week, D’Angelo’s Passing

Published on October 14, 2025

Reddzz Rundown
Get ready to be outside all year, because Gunna has officially dropped the dates for his “Wun World Tour.” The tour is set to kick off on November 17th in Boston, and he’ll be making his way to the DMV shortly after. Mark your calendars for November 20th, because he’s scheduled to hit the stage at The Anthem in D.C. Presale tickets are dropping soon, so stay tuned for your chance to win.

Meanwhile, the legal drama continues for some of hip-hop’s biggest names. Diddy’s legal team is making moves following his sentencing. They have formally requested that he be transferred to FCI Fort Dix, a facility in New Jersey, to serve his time. The team believes the prison’s drug treatment program will be beneficial for him and that the location will make it easier to maximize family visitation. There are also rumors that Diddy has asked President Trump for a pardon, but that remains unconfirmed.

In other legal news, Chicago rapper Lil Durk is fighting to have his murder-for-hire case completely dismissed. His legal team argues that prosecutors do not have enough evidence to ensure a fair trial. A hearing on the motion has been scheduled for the morning of November 18th, where a judge will decide the next steps. We will have to wait and see how this plays out for Durk, but his team is clearly ready for a fight. We’ll keep you posted on all these stories as they develop.

