Listen Live
Entertainment

10 Times D’Angelo Smoked His R&B Feature on a Hip-Hop Song

10 Times D’Angelo Smoked His R&B Feature on a Hip-Hop Song

D’Angelo’s neo-soul meshed with hip-hop swag in these 10 unforgettable rap collaborations.

Published on October 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

D'Angelo And The Vanguard - Los Angeles performance
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

As we continue to mourn the unfortunate passing of neo-soul legend D’Angelo, it’s important to remember how his style eclipsed more than just R&B. His voice, tone, and overall genius became a bridge into hip-hop, soul, jazz, and everything in between.

The smooth and distinct vocals of D’Angelo are linked with a wide range of artists. From Method Man and Common to Slum Village, Q-Tip, The Roots, Lauryn Hill, Snoop Dogg, and J Dilla.

But don’t get it twisted, his influence stretches far beyond mere features. D’Angelo literally rewrote what neo-soul meant. He inspired a generation to combine live instruments and emotional vulnerability. Artists like Erykah Badu, Maxwell, Jill Scott, Frank Ocean, Kendrick Lamar, and newer voices like Leon Bridges or H.E.R. carry threads of his style forward. He shifted a change in the way R&B and hip-hop converse, and that brilliance will live on forever.

From the chart-toppers to b-side faves, D’Angelo’s music and influence had it all.

Keep scrolling to listen to 10 times D’Angelo smoked his R&B feature on a hip-hop song.

Method Man – “Break Ups 2 Make Ups” (1998)

D’Angelo took heartbreak and made it sound smooth enough to dance through. Method Man spit the pain, but D’Angelo made you feel it.

10 Times D’Angelo Smoked His R&B Feature on a Hip-Hop Song  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Common – “So Far to Go” (2007)

This was soul food for the backpackers. D’Angelo and Common float all over J Dilla’s production on this underappreciated classic.

10 Times D’Angelo Smoked His R&B Feature on a Hip-Hop Song  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Slum Village – “Tell Me” (2000)

When Dilla cooked this up, he knew exactly who to call.

10 Times D’Angelo Smoked His R&B Feature on a Hip-Hop Song  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Q-Tip – “Believe” (2008)

Tip was on his grown-man right here. And D’Angelo gave it wings.

10 Times D’Angelo Smoked His R&B Feature on a Hip-Hop Song  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Common – “Geto Heaven Part Two” (2000)

Common plus D’Angelo never missed. Geto Heaven Part Two was no different.

10 Times D’Angelo Smoked His R&B Feature on a Hip-Hop Song  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

The Roots – “The ’Notic (I Got An …)” (1997)

Another perfect mix of hip-hop and soul. Black Thought laid the foundation, and D’Angelo painted this joint gold.

10 Times D’Angelo Smoked His R&B Feature on a Hip-Hop Song  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

GZA – “Cold World (Remix)” (1995)

It doesn’t get more hip-hop than Wu-Tang in the ’90s. GZA and Deck were a perfect collab for this dark and soulful ensemble.

10 Times D’Angelo Smoked His R&B Feature on a Hip-Hop Song  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

J Dilla – “So Far to Go” (2006)

Dilla gave us the blueprint, Common added the story, and D’Angelo brought the soul.

10 Times D’Angelo Smoked His R&B Feature on a Hip-Hop Song  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Snoop Dogg – “Imagine” (2006)

D’Angelo’s distinct voice turned this West Coast bop into a Sunday service.

10 Times D’Angelo Smoked His R&B Feature on a Hip-Hop Song  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

The Roots – “Caravan” (2001)

The Roots live band was made for D’Angelo. We would be blessed to dive into an entire album based on this song alone.

D’Angelo Has Sadly Passed Away At 51

Notable People Who Have Passed Away in 2025

The Hidden Catalogue: Classic Movie Soundtracks Featuring D’Angelo

10 Times D’Angelo Smoked His R&B Feature on a Hip-Hop Song  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator Checks Akademiks For Boyfriend Rumors

Hip-Hop Wired
Former Vice President Kamala Harris is speaks at the Wiltern on Monday, Sept. 29, as part of her book tour promoting "107 Days," her new books about her short sprint of a presidential campaign in 2024 after President Biden decided not to seek reelection

Kamala Harris Responds To Hecklers During Chicago Book Event

Hip-Hop Wired
Ontario Bans American Alcohol In Response To American Tariffs

Trump Tariffs Sparked Tanking Of Adult Beverage Sales In Canada

Hip-Hop Wired

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close