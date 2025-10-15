DMV Local Recap: UPS Disposing of Packages in Customs

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on the important issues affecting our community.

If you’ve been waiting on an overseas package that seems to have vanished, you are not alone. UPS is reportedly disposing of thousands of US-bound shipments that have become trapped in customs due to new, stricter import rules. These updated regulations require more detailed paperwork, and many parcels are failing to clear the necessary checks.

As a result, warehouses are severely backed up, and customers are facing major disruptions. Many people are reporting weeks-long delays, confusing tracking updates, and, in the worst cases, sudden notices that their items have been completely destroyed. Everything from clothing and electronics to sentimental gifts are being affected, never making it to their final destination. This has left countless shoppers and small businesses frustrated and looking for answers.

UPS states it attempts to contact senders multiple times to fix missing information. However, if the required data isn’t provided in time, the company says it must either return the package or dispose of it to comply with customs regulations.

To protect your shipments, it’s crucial to be proactive. Before shipping anything to the United States, double-check that every invoice description is thorough and accurate. Ensure the sender includes complete details, correct values, and specific product information. This can reduce the chances of your package being held up or, worse, thrown away. As these new rules create chaos, having some grace for small businesses and staying informed is key.