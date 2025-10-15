Listen Live
News

DMV Local Recap: UPS Disposing of Packages in Customs

UPS disposes of packages stuck in customs due to new import rules, leaving customers frustrated. Tips to avoid issues included.

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on the important issues affecting our community.

If you’ve been waiting on an overseas package that seems to have vanished, you are not alone. UPS is reportedly disposing of thousands of US-bound shipments that have become trapped in customs due to new, stricter import rules. These updated regulations require more detailed paperwork, and many parcels are failing to clear the necessary checks.

As a result, warehouses are severely backed up, and customers are facing major disruptions. Many people are reporting weeks-long delays, confusing tracking updates, and, in the worst cases, sudden notices that their items have been completely destroyed. Everything from clothing and electronics to sentimental gifts are being affected, never making it to their final destination. This has left countless shoppers and small businesses frustrated and looking for answers.

UPS states it attempts to contact senders multiple times to fix missing information. However, if the required data isn’t provided in time, the company says it must either return the package or dispose of it to comply with customs regulations.

To protect your shipments, it’s crucial to be proactive. Before shipping anything to the United States, double-check that every invoice description is thorough and accurate. Ensure the sender includes complete details, correct values, and specific product information. This can reduce the chances of your package being held up or, worse, thrown away. As these new rules create chaos, having some grace for small businesses and staying informed is key.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator Checks Akademiks For Boyfriend Rumors

Hip-Hop Wired
Former Vice President Kamala Harris is speaks at the Wiltern on Monday, Sept. 29, as part of her book tour promoting "107 Days," her new books about her short sprint of a presidential campaign in 2024 after President Biden decided not to seek reelection

Kamala Harris Responds To Hecklers During Chicago Book Event

Hip-Hop Wired
Ontario Bans American Alcohol In Response To American Tariffs

Trump Tariffs Sparked Tanking Of Adult Beverage Sales In Canada

Hip-Hop Wired

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close