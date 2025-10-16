Listen Live
Nicki’s Album Drama, Summer’s Album News

Reddzz Rundown: Nicki’s Album Drama, Summer’s Lie Detector Reveal

Nicki Minaj cancels her album, goes off on Roc Nation, while Summer Walker confirms Finally Over It with a lie detector.

Published on October 15, 2025

Reddzz Rundown V3
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

You might want to check on your favorite Barb. Nicki Minaj set social media on fire after getting on IG and going off on Roc Nation, Desiree Perez, and Jay-Z. In a series of shocking posts, she announced that the album she was supposedly dropping next year is no longer happening. Nicki claims, “they came begging the Queen for a tour and album and I said nope.” She even said she called the Barbz on a “secret barb phone” and the answer was a “resounding no.” It’s another wild turn in the world of Nicki Minaj, leaving fans wondering what is really going on.

While one album might be canceled, another one is definitely on the way. Summer Walker let her fans know that her new album, Finally Over It, is coming soon, and she even took a lie detector test to prove it. In a video, she confirmed the album is dropping this year, but not this month, and will have more than 12 songs. She also made it clear that her ex, London on da Track, is “absolutely not” on the project. The test did seem to catch her in a lie about being single, but fans are excited about a potential collaboration with Chris Brown, who she is currently on tour with. It only makes sense, and it’s what the girlies need for the holidays.

