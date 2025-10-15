Lauryn Hill Pens Heartfelt Tribute Letter To ‘Beacon Of A Generation’ D’Angelo—’May God Grant Peace & Shelter To Your Family’

Grammy-award-winning singer and songwriter Lauryn Hill took to Instagram to pay tribute to D’Angelo after news broke of his untimely passing.

Hill Called D’Angelo An ‘Undeniable Beauty And Talent’ In Her Emotional Tribute Letter

Hill, 50, collaborated with the neo-soul legend—who passed away after a private battle with pancreatic cancer—on the beloved track “Nothing Even Matters,” where he appeared as a guest vocalist. The soulful duet became a standout on her critically acclaimed, five-time Grammy-winning album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

“People need reflection,” the music veteran began her emotional tribute letter. “I regret not having more time with you. Your undeniable beauty and talent were not of this world, and a presence not of this world needs protection in a world that covets light and the anointing of God. You sir, moved us, stirred us, inspired and even intimidated others to action with your genius.”

The music giant thanked D’Angelo for “being a beacon of light to a generation and beyond who had no remembrance of the legacy that preceded us.”

She continued, “Thank you for charting the course and for making space during a time when no similar space really existed. You imaged a unity of strength and sensitivity in Black manhood to a generation that only saw itself as having to be one or the other. It is my earnest prayer that you are in peace, far away from selfishness, fear, and/or controlling interests. Far from possessiveness, far from greed, far from manipulation, far from exploitation, far from intentionally designed chaos, and that you, Brother, are in peace, in bliss, and in eternal light and fulfillment with our Father in heaven.”

Hill concluded her emotional tribute letter, “I love you and I miss you. May God grant peace and shelter to your family, true friends, and genuine appreciators, Brother, King.”

D’Angelo Reflected On Working With Lauryn Hill During A 2008 Interview

During an interview with Rolling Stone in 2008, D’Angelo reflected on his time working with Hill on “Nothing Even Matters,” calling his collaborative relationship with the songstress “warm and sweet.”

“Originally, we were going to swap tunes for each other’s projects because I was working on Voodoo at the same time and my keyboardist James Poyser was also working with her,” D’Angelo told the publication. “I went to her house in New Jersey, she played a lot of songs for me, and gave me a rough copy to listen to. When Lauryn and I went into the studio together, I laid down my vocals in the course of an hour.”

Jill Scott And Missy Elliott Also Paid Tribute

Hill wasn’t the only celeb to write a tribute in honor of D’Angelo on Tuesday, Oct. 14. Jill Scott, another neo-soul titan, took to X to honor the singer’s legacy. She revealed that a mutual friend had informed her that the star was “unwell” a few days before his death.

“I didn’t know he was leaving us TODAY” she added. “Oooooooh my condolences to his family, his musical fam and fans. I am a fan and I mourn. D. Keaton & now D’Angelo. Hurts.”

In a follow-up post, she added, “I never met D’Angelo but I love him, respect him, admire his gift. This loss HURTS!! Love to my family that are family to him. I’m so sorry. R.I.P. GENIUS.”

Missy Elliott shared heartfelt condolences for D’Angelo’s son, Michael Archer II, whose mother, Angie Stone, tragically died in a car crash just seven months before D’Angelo’s passing.

“Rest Peacefully D’Angelo,” The Rain singer wrote on X. “No parent wants to see their children go, but it’s painful for children to see their parents go too so send prayers up for his son, who also lost his mom this year, for strength.”

