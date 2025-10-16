Listen Live
Reddzz Rundown: Nicki’s Music Plans, Diddy’s Release Terms

Nicki Minaj confirms she’s not retiring, plans new music and tour, while Diddy’s supervised release terms are revealed.

Published on October 16, 2025

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s trending.

The Barbz can officially relax. After sending social media into a frenzy with a rant that suggested she was quitting music, Nicki Minaj hopped on Twitter Spaces to clear the air. For those who were worried, be clear: she is not quitting music. In fact, she confirmed that she still plans to do a global tour and release new music. Nicki explained her actions by saying, “I’m the conductor of this. When I wanted to slow down, I slow it down. When I needed to speed up to give everyone a heart attack, I speed it up.” It’s clear she controls her own narrative, and only a few artists, like Beyoncé, can command that kind of attention with a single post.

In other news, more details are emerging about what life will look like for Diddy after he completes his 50-month prison sentence. According to court documents, his post-release life will be heavily monitored. The terms of his five-year supervised release are strict and comprehensive.

Diddy will be required to participate in a mandatory outpatient treatment program for both drug abuse and mental health issues. Furthermore, he must enroll in approved domestic violence programs. The conditions also include a complete ban on owning, possessing, or having any access to firearms or other destructive devices. A major part of the supervised release is a no-contact order, preventing him from having any interaction with the victims in the case. Finally, he will be subject to searches as part of the supervision.

