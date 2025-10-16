Reddzz Rundown: Nicki’s Music Plans, Diddy’s Release Terms

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s trending.

The Barbz can officially relax. After sending social media into a frenzy with a rant that suggested she was quitting music, Nicki Minaj hopped on Twitter Spaces to clear the air. For those who were worried, be clear: she is not quitting music. In fact, she confirmed that she still plans to do a global tour and release new music. Nicki explained her actions by saying, “I’m the conductor of this. When I wanted to slow down, I slow it down. When I needed to speed up to give everyone a heart attack, I speed it up.” It’s clear she controls her own narrative, and only a few artists, like Beyoncé, can command that kind of attention with a single post.

In other news, more details are emerging about what life will look like for Diddy after he completes his 50-month prison sentence. According to court documents, his post-release life will be heavily monitored. The terms of his five-year supervised release are strict and comprehensive.

Diddy will be required to participate in a mandatory outpatient treatment program for both drug abuse and mental health issues. Furthermore, he must enroll in approved domestic violence programs. The conditions also include a complete ban on owning, possessing, or having any access to firearms or other destructive devices. A major part of the supervised release is a no-contact order, preventing him from having any interaction with the victims in the case. Finally, he will be subject to searches as part of the supervision.