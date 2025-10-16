This Scenic Drive Through Southern Indiana Is the Perfect Fall Getaway
This 70-Mile Scenic Drive Through Southern Indiana Is the Perfect Fall Getaway
If you’re searching for the ultimate Indiana fall road trip, look no further than this 70-mile scenic drive through southern Indiana. As temperatures drop and leaves burst into brilliant shades of red, orange, and gold, this winding loop through the Hoosier National Forest offers a front-row seat to some of the best fall foliage in the Midwest.
Starting near Brown County State Park, the route weaves through forested backroads, quiet lakes, and charming small towns—creating the perfect two-hour escape for leaf peepers and weekend adventurers alike. Whether you’re exploring overlooks, taking peaceful hikes, or simply enjoying the drive, this route delivers an unforgettable taste of autumn in Indiana.
This Scenic Drive Through Southern Indiana Is the Perfect Fall Getaway was originally published on b1057.com
Must-See Stops Along the Route
Brown County State Park is your ideal starting point, featuring 15,000 acres of rolling hills and some of the state’s most colorful fall views.
This Scenic Drive Through Southern Indiana Is the Perfect Fall Getaway was originally published on b1057.com
From there, head south toward Hardin Ridge Recreation Area, where you can enjoy a picnic by Lake Monroe or stay overnight beneath a canopy of golden leaves.
This Scenic Drive Through Southern Indiana Is the Perfect Fall Getaway was originally published on b1057.com
Next, make a detour to Story, Indiana—a tiny, timeworn village that feels frozen in time. With its historic inn and rustic general store, this hidden town is like stepping into a vintage postcard.
This Scenic Drive Through Southern Indiana Is the Perfect Fall Getaway was originally published on b1057.com
Continue west toward Yellowwood State Forest, a peaceful 23,000-acre preserve filled with winding trails, serene lakes, and quiet roads perfect for soaking in the crisp fall air.
This Scenic Drive Through Southern Indiana Is the Perfect Fall Getaway was originally published on b1057.com
The Best Time to Go
This southern Indiana fall drive is at its most colorful from mid to late October, when the region’s forests are painted in peak foliage. Whether you’re snapping photos, exploring small-town charm, or cruising through the countryside, this Hoosier National Forest road trip is a must-do seasonal adventure that captures the true beauty of autumn in Indiana.
This Scenic Drive Through Southern Indiana Is the Perfect Fall Getaway was originally published on b1057.com