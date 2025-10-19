Prayers Up! Monica Emotionally Ends Chicago Concert Early After Brandy Rushes Offstage Mid-Song During The Boy Is Mine Tour

Fans are worried about Brandy after she disappeared backstage mid-song during The Boy Is Mine Tour, and Monica emotionally ended the concert early before they could perform their hit duet together.

Is our fave ok? What seemed like a brief technical issue at the Chicago stop of the highly anticipated tour raised concerns that something much more serious had happened. It remains unclear exactly what shut down Brandy and Monica’s show on Saturday night. As the duo’s third concert in a row this week, it’s obvious the concert didn’t go as planned, with “The Boy Is Mine” as the finale.

The “Vocal Bible” beauty notably doesn’t play about professionalism or performances, so it shocked the audience when she quickly walked offstage mid-song. The music and dancers continued for one of Brandy’s earliest hit songs, “Baby.”

Brandy seemed to have an issue with the audio, and another attendee’s view appeared to show her confronting the sound technician. Some comments also noted problems with Monica’s microphone throughout the show.

Many comments claimed that it was the last sighting of the Full Moon star with no further explanation about why she never returned.

Monica’s Goodbye Message After Brandy’s Sudden Departure

After about a 30-minute wait, Monica returned to close out the concert solo. Like a polished pro, the “So Gone” singer didn’t leave fans hanging, but fans noted that she sounded emotional in her goodbye message about the honor of sharing the stage with Brandy. Some social media posts claimed that Monica even came out in tears, asking fans to lift Brandy up.

Speculation swirled about everything from production issues to a possible medical emergency backstage. Disappointed and confused attendees took to social media about the incident with prayers for Brandy and demands for refunds.

Long-time supporters of both Grammy-winning legends thought it would take a serious issue to stop the show from continuing. Although there are no updates about Brandy personally, a history of health scares made the interruption more worrying.

In 2022, the “Have You Ever?” icon was hospitalized after a reported possible seizure. According to TMZ, she thanked fans for the outpouring of support. Brandy’s reassuring message cited “dehydration and low amounts of nutrition” for the medical emergency.

Hopefully, whatever happened during the show this weekend is nothing serious.

