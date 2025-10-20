Listen Live
Leon Thomas Drops Trailer for “PHOLKS” EP Starring Issa Rae

Published on October 20, 2025

Singer, songwriter, and producer Leon Thomas just dropped the official trailer for his upcoming project “PHOLKS,” set to release this Friday — and the visuals already have fans talking.

The teaser stars none other than Issa Rae, who appears in a cinematic clip filled with warm tones, vintage flair, and that signature Leon Thomas soul.

The short trailer hints at a concept-driven EP built around community, connection, and creativity — a perfect blend of sound and storytelling.

If you’ve been following Leon Thomas, you know his range runs deep.

From co-writing hits for Ariana Grande, SZA, and Drake, to acting in Victorious and Insecure, he’s carved a lane that fuses classic soul, funk, and R&B with a modern twist.

“PHOLKS” feels like the natural next step — a project that could pull from the funk and groove Leon’s been teasing for months while staying rooted in his smooth, alternative-R&B style.

Fans online are already hoping this one leans into that nostalgic, bass-heavy energy that fits his voice perfectly.

While the full tracklist hasn’t dropped yet, Leon hinted that “PHOLKS” will explore the everyday stories of real people — “the folks who make the world spin.”

Between the storytelling in the trailer and Issa Rae’s cameo, it’s clear this rollout is more than just about music.

was originally published on hot1009.com

